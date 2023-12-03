International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

