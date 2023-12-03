Intuit’s (INTU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $642.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $574.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.44. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

