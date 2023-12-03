Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 367,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

