Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

