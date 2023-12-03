Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.43. 1,212,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

