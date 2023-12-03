Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.43. 1,212,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

