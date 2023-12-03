Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,564. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

