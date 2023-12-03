IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 591,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $97.27. 130,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,057. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,270,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,084,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,270,849 shares in the company, valued at $727,084,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,845. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

