iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,852,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,831,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,084. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.