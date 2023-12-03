iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $115.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

