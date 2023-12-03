iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

