iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $175,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $39.21. 9,148,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

