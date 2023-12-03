iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,641,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.3324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

