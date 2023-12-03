iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604,307 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 21.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $211,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,091,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,915,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

