iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.40. 2,996,062 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

