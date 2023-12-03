iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.