iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

