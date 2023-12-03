iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

DVY stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

