iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
DVY stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
