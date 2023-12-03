Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 27,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 11,427,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

