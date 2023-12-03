Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 416,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,609. Itron has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $540.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

