Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itron Price Performance
ITRI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 416,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,609. Itron has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Itron
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.