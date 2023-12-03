J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,092,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 645.6 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 4.1 %

JSNSF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

