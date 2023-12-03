Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

JBL stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

