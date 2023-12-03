Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.
Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
