Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 347 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Trading Up 37.1 %

Elastic stock traded up $29.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.20. 12,243,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.