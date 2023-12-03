Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 1,793,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

