Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.94. 40,490,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,723,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

