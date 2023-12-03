Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,091,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.09. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

