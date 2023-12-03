Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 435,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $20,634,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $20,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $49.91.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

