Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.18. 7,287,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

