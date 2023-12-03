Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $102.99. 17,845,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,772. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

