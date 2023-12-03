Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,291,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 11,014,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

