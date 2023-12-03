Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,375. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

