Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. 11,389,384 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

