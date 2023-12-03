Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. 1,343,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,962. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

