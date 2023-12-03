Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

WMB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 6,282,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.