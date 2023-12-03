Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 961 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.96. 4,967,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

