Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 30,992,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817,778. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

