Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 82,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

