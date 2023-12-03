Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $225.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.