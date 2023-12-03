JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS
Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of JBGS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 1,702,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,220. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.06.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -136.36%.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBG SMITH Properties
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.