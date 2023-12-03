JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 49.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 1,702,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,220. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

