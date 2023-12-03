JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 624,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

