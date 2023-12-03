Jetstream Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Vertiv accounts for 6.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 9,447,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

