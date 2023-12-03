Jetstream Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jetstream Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty comprises 12.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,207 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ELF stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.44. 1,400,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.