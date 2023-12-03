Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of JCI opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.