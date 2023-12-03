JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $69.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 903.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

