JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,866,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,503,000 after buying an additional 759,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,856,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

