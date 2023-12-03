Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Update

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JTCPF remained flat at C$9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. JTC has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JTCPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JTC from GBX 770 ($9.73) to GBX 810 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JTC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

