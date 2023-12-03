Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Financial Survey

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Just Eat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Just Eat.

This table compares Groupon and Just Eat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $599.09 million 0.63 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -2.65 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Just Eat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Groupon beats Just Eat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

