Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.3 %

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 1,777,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,727. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.