Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.36. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

