Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 469 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 416.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

